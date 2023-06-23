Following the attack on a bullion van on Thursday, a video has hit social media suggesting that the robbers were arrested shortly after the attack

The robbers, about four of them, attacked the cash-in-transit, killed the police escort and bolted with the cash

Police have not confirmed the arrests since the only statement released shortly after the incident said they have launched a manhunt for the robbers

An amateur video trending on social media suggests that the armed robbers who hit a bullion van transporting cash at Ablekuma Fanmilk on Thursday and killed a police officer in the process have been arrested.

The short video captures a crowd at the Star Oil fuel station where the incident happened, with someone shouting excitedly: "the robbers have been caught". A female voice also shouted, "Ghana police, fast".

The ten seconds video has gone viral on Twitter

Police have, however, not confirmed arresting any of the robbers.

Fatal hit on cash-in-transit at Ablekuma

On the afternoon of Thursday, June 22, 2023, four armed robbers attacked a vehicle transporting an unspecified sum of money at Ablekuma Fanmilk a suburb of Accra.

The robbers exchanged fire with two police officers escorting the bullion van.

One of the police officers died from injuries sustained during an exchange of gunfire with the robbers.

Police on a manhunt for the robbers

Shortly after the robbery attack, police issued a statement confirming that the officer who was escorting the cash-in-transit died from gunshot wounds.

"The Police are on a manhunt to arrest a gang of four robbers who attacked a bullion van at Ablekuma Fanmilk, a suburb of Accra and shot the Police escort who has unfortunately passed on," police said in the stated released on Thursday.

