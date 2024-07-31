The lawyer of Minority Leader Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, Edudzi Tamaklo, has welcomed the ruling of the Appeal Court in the ambulance case

He said the minority leader was being politically persecuted despite his innocence in the case

Reacting to the Attorney General's announcement to appeal the ruling, he said Dr Forson will still be innocent even at the Supreme Court

Counsel for Minority Leader Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, Edudzi Tamaklo, said the Appeal Court’s ruling on the ambulance case vindicated his client.

He said the minority leader was being politically persecuted despite his innocence in the case and was confident that should the Attorney General fulfil his promise to appeal the Appeal Court’s ruling, his client would be vindicated again.

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson was acquitted and discharged by the Appeal Court in the ambulance case.

Source: Facebook

His comment was in reaction to a 2:1 decision by the Appeal Court on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, acquitting and discharging Dr Cassiel Ato Forson and Richard Jakpa in the ambulance case.

The two were accused of causing the state €2.37 million in financial loss by procuring substandard vehicles meant for use as ambulances.

The ruling affirmed Dr Ato Forson and Jakpa’s no-case application in the ambulance case.

The presiding judge, Justice Alex Poku Acheampong, dissented, whereas Justices Kweku Tawiah Ackah-Boafo and Philip Bright Mensah ruled in favour of the accused persons.

In an interview with JoyNews, Edudzi Tamaklo stressed that the Attorney General's attempts to have the ruling overturned would fail as he is confident in his client's innocence.

He said in all scenarios, the minority leader would be vindicated.

"I’ve always believed in the innocence of my client [Dr Cassiel Ato Forson], and I can tell you that my client will be vindicated, whether Supreme Court or Antoa or Nogokpo," he said.

A-G to appeal ruling

Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame has announced his decision to appeal the court’s ruling in the ambulance trial involving the minority leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

However, reacting to the ruling, Godfred Yeboah Dame stated that the court’s decision was perverse in the quest for public accountability and the rule of law.

He stressed that the decision made rubbish of the compelling evidence presented by the prosecution in support of all the charges levelled against the accused persons at the trial.

The Attorney General further stated that the Appeal Court’s decision was grossly unfair to the nation and detrimental to the fight against impunity and abuse in public office.

“The Office will promptly file an appeal to erase the effect of this erroneous decision of the Court of Appeal.”

Mahama rejoices as Ato Forson acquitted

YEN.com.gh reported that the National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Mahama has reacted with glee to Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson's acquittal in the controversial ambulance case.

Mahama described the acquittal as a victory for the rule of law.

In a post on Facebook, Mahama also reiterated concerns that the case was a political witchhunt.

The former president added that the outcome of the case proved that justice was still possible in Ghana.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh