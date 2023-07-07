The Trades Union Congress has said it will not call off its planned strike after unfruitful talks with Sunon Asogli Power Limited

The union accused Sunon Asogli Power Limited of making a U-turn on its previous stance during negotiations

The TUC General Secretary said his union has been left disappointed by the way talks with the National Labour Commission have played out

All workers under the Trades Union Congress (TUC) umbrella are still set to strike on Monday, July 10, 2023, after it did not reach an agreement with the National Labour Commission during talks over the dismissal of three union leaders at Sunon Asogli Power Limited.

The TUC Secretary General, Anthony Yaw Baah, told TV3 News the management of Sunon Asogli had reneged on some earlier commitments.

Baah said this had left his side “very disappointed” after the promise of fruitful negotiations from earlier in the week had been dashed.

“Today, we came here and the meeting didn’t go as we expected, so we have still not concluded the negotiations.

What that means is that our notice holds that on Monday, July 10, all workers under Organised Labour will stay at home.”

This notwithstanding, Baah said the TUC was still open to resolving the impasse before July 10.

The TUC currently has about 500,000 members and comprises smaller unions like the Petroleum Workers Union and the Tertiary Workers Union.

Reason for the tensions

The three dismissed workers at Sunon Asogli had tried to form a union before being sacked.

By the sacking, the TUC said the fundamental rights of the workers trying to form a union had been infringed upon.

Sunon Asogli has also been accused of unfair labour practices and disregarding regulatory institutions.

The dismissed workers were trying to form a local Ghana Mine Workers Union branch.

Previous strike threats

Ghana's leading labour unions have previously called for nationwide strikes, more recently because of the inclusion of workers' pensions in a debt swap as part of the terms for an IMF deal.

Some of these labour unions have followed through on their strike threats, like the downing of tools by the Judicial Service Staff Association.

YEN.com.gh reported that this resulted in the disruption of everyday processes in courtrooms nationwide.

Ghana's main teacher unions also went on strike a year ago to drive home their demands for the controversial Cost of Living Allowance.

Source: YEN.com.gh