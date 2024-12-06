Ghana's land borders have been closed down ahead of the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections

The interior ministry, in a statement, said the border closure will be in place until 6 pm on December 8, 2024

The ministry has urged travellers to and from Ghana to cooperate with temporary border directives

The Ministry of Interior has announced the temporary closure of all land borders across Ghana ahead of the December 7 general elections.

The closure will remain in force until 6 pm on December 8, 2024.

The interior ministry wants to safeguard the integrity of Ghana's election with a border closure

The ministry explained that the closures are intended to safeguard the integrity of the Ghana elections.

In a statement, the government urged all citizens and travellers to and from Ghana to cooperate with State Security Agencies enforcing this directive.

Ghana has land borders with Ivory Coast, Togo and Burkina Faso.

Ghana last closed its borders during elections back in 2008 during the election run-off.

At the time, Ghana's national security secretariat said the border closure was necessary because of security considerations.

There were complaints that the 2008 border closure occurred without consultations.

At the time, Ecowas also criticised Ghana's decision to close its land borders two days ahead of a presidential run-off and urged the government to reconsider.

Ghanaians are heading to the polls for the ninth successive time on December 7, with John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress and Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party the frontrunners in the race.

Nigeria border closure during elections

YEN.com.gh reported that Nigeria closed all its land borders during its February 25, 2023 elections.

The Nigerian Immigration Service said this was to ensure that the presidential elections are devoid of anything untoward incidents.

At the time, it said 6,000 voter's cards and other Nigerian identification documents were seized from illegal immigrants.

