The Afram Plains North MP has said the government has shown some interest in probing some child trafficking arrests

The MP said she was told the President was eager to probe concerns with the policing of child trafficking

The MP has urged the government to set up a committee to provide further clarity on the matter

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

The Afram Plains North MP, Betty Krosbi Mensah, has urged the government to constitute a committee to look into the handling of child trafficking reports on Volta Lake.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview, Mensah said she had initiated discussions on the matter with the government a few years ago.

Afram Plains MP Urges Government To Set Up Committee To Probe Child Trafficking Arrests On Volta Lake

Source: Facebook

Following a BBC report detailing some untoward child rescue operations on the Volta Lake, the MP has said she thinks the government should institute a committee to investigate issues further.

“I feel that the time has come. The time is now because we had this conversation in 2020 for which it didn’t see the light of day.”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

According to Mensah, the government has in the past showed some interest in probing the matter.

The MP even said she had been told the President was eager for more work to be done on concerns with child trafficking on the Volta Lake.

“Earlier on I contacted the Minister of Information on this subject matter of which he told me that the President was very excited was very interested in the subject matter, and so they were going to form a round table committee for us to look at the issues and see how we can properly address them.”

Excitement with by BBC exposé

Mensah has said she was delighted with the BBC exposé on questionable child trafficking arrests on the Volta Lake.

The MP also accused some international NGOs of not being forthright with some communities on the issue of child trafficking.

She believes some cases of children working on the Volta Lake should not be treated as child trafficking.

Campaign to free jailed constituents

The Afram Plains North MP revealed that she is still fighting to free some constituents she believes were wrongly prosecuted for trafficking children.

She further said she had spent over GH¢60,000 on legal fees for some of her constituents fighting prosecution.

In all, the MP said she knew of nine constituents trying to overcome prosecution for alleged child trafficking.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh