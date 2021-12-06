Ofori-Atta has stated that the implementation of the new electronic levy will be of great help

The finance minister said 11 million jobs will be created for Ghanaians

Ofori-Atta challenged opponents of the e-levy to proffer a better route to cater for the 11 million people the government is seeking to employ with E-levy proceeds

The minister of finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has stated that when the new electronic levy is implemented, 11 million jobs will be created for Ghanaians.

According to him, 11 out of 18 million people without clear employment opportunities in Ghana will be employed if the government gets the necessary revenue from the 1.75% levy.

In a report filed by Ghanaweb.com, Ofori-Atta noted that 58% of the population are between ages 15 to 59 which equates to some 18 million people.

“How do we as a nation move into an entrepreneurial stage to have an opportunity to contribute to national development? How do we reduce our debt and create employment?

Ofori-Atta challenged opponents to proffer a better route to cater for the 11 million people the government is seeking to employ with E-levy proceeds.

Fees and charges of government services have also been increased by 15%.

E- levy has not been reduced from 1.75% to 1.5%

Ofori Atta has stated that the new electronic levy has not been reduced from 1.75% to 1.5%.

Speaking at a press conference organised by the ministry of finance, on Monday, December 6, 2021, he said it still remains the same.

Ofori Atta said government will continue consultations with the minority caucus in parliament and other relevant stakeholders, with a view to achieving consensus and reverting to the House in the shortest possible time.

Government to reduce e-levy from 1.75% to 1.5%

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Member of Parliament for the Effutu constituency, who also doubles as the deputy majority leader, Alexander Afenyo Markin had revealed that the e-levy would be reduced from 1.75% to 1.5%.

According to him, the government had heard the cries of the Ghanaian people on the newly introduced e-levy and decided to do something about it.

He said there is a serious consideration to reducing the initial percentage of 1.75 to 1.5.

Minority will definitely accept the new e- levy – Ofori-Atta

The minister of finance, Ken Ofori Atta, earlier stated that the government will find a way to bring the minority to accept Electronic Transaction Levy, also known as E-Levy.

In a report filed by JoyNews, Ofori Atta said Ghana cannot continue to do things the same way it has been doing.

According to him, there is a need for a change as time goes on.

