The Supreme Court has removed any doubts about cannabis cultivation in Ghana after affirming its 2022 ruling against it

On Wednesday, May 24, 2023, the apex in a majority 5-4 ruling said the law that allowed cultivation of the weed for medicinal purposes was unconstitutional

An act of the Narcotics Control Commission had allowed the cultivation of weed with a very low THC

Ghana's Supreme Court has ruled that an old law that allowed the cultivation of 'wee' for medicinal purposes in Ghana was not passed constitutionally in Parliament.

The majority 5-4 ruling on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, was an affirmation of its previous ruling on the same matter.

Justice Jones Dotse, the presiding judge, explained that the review application failed to meet the necessary threshold for such a review.

Supreme Court strikes out wee cultivation provision in Narcotics Act

In July 2022 the apex court struck out the provision in the Narcotics Control Commission Act that allowed the cultivation of the substance for medicinal purposes.

Section 43 of the Narcotics Narcotics Control Commission Act, Act 1019, stipulated the Commission may grant a licence for the cultivation of 'wee'.

But the substance must not have more than 0.3% THC content. THC is the primary psychoactive cannabinoid extracted from the wee plant.

The Supreme Court ruled against the provision of the Commission because it is a violation of Article 106 of the 1992 Constitution which makes it mandatory for such laws to go through the Legislature.

