Samuel Apea-Danquah has sued the Electoral Commission after he was disqualified from the December 7 polls

The Yellow Ghana founder is the latest presidential aspirant to drag the EC to court over being eligible for the vote

Apea-Danquah has urged his supporters to keep the faith while he prepares to battles the commission in court

Samuel Apea-Danquah, founder and leader of Yellow Ghana, has sued the Electoral Commission (EC) following his disqualification from the upcoming 2024 presidential elections.

He is the latest presidential aspirant to drag the electoral body to court over his disqualification.

Samuel Apea-Danquah says he hopes the court will overturn the EC's decision to disqualify him.

Apea-Danquah was among 11 disqualified candidates said to have irregularities in their nomination forms.

In a motion filed on Thursday, October 10, 2024, he asked the court to issue an order of certiorari to quash the EC's decision to disqualify his candidacy.

He is also seeking an order of mandamus to compel the EC to reinstate the applicant as a valid presidential candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

He urged the court to also prohibit the EC from taking further steps in the 2024 presidential elections, including the printing of ballot sheets and the conduct of the elections till the applicant’s legal rights are restored, as well as an order of injunction against the entire electoral process until the legal action is resolved.

Finally, Apea-Danquah is seeking damages for the loss of political capital and reputation and the damage to his standing as a public figure and political leader caused by his disqualification.

He is also seeking damages for the financial loss and expenses caused by the loss of campaign momentum, loss of initiative, and the cost incurred by fighting his disqualification, among other things.

Apea-Danquah urges supporters to stay calm

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Samuel Apea-Danquah noted that he intends to win his case and contest the 2024 presidential elections.

“I expect to win if the process is fair,” he said.

He urged his supporters to keep the faith as his legal team, led by Martin Kpebu, begins fighting his disqualification in court.

“I'd like to ask them to hold on and expect us to emerge victorious. We have worked too hard to give up now,” he stated.

Bernard Mornah sues EC

YEN.com.gh also reported that Bernard Mornah had sued the EC over his recent electoral disqualification.

He also demanded a forensic audit of the nomination forms of all qualified presidential candidates.

Mornah was among 11 presidential aspirants disqualified from contesting the 2024 general elections.

