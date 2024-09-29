In a video that has since gone viral, President Akufo-Addo is seen chiding the GJA president, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour

Albert Dwumfour had earlier appealed to the president, the police and the judiciary to release the protesters

He said the arrest, detainment and subsequent remand of the protestors is an infringement on their rights and freedoms

President Akufo-Addo has seemingly expressed displeasure with the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) president’s appeal to release the Democracy Hub Protesters.

Albert Kwabena Dwumfuor, on Saturday, September 28, 2024, called on the government, police and the judiciary to immediately free the Democracy Hub protesters.

Akufo-Addo in a viral video is seen chiding the GJA president after his speech.

According to him, while there were excesses on both sides at the protest grounds, the arrest and subsequent detainment of the protesters was an infringement on their rights and freedoms.

He further noted that the Accra Circuit Court’s decision to place the protesters under two weeks' remand for misdemeanours was too extreme and questioned the government’s commitment to safeguarding human rights.

Following his speech, which received rapturous applause at the 2024 GJA Media Awards, the GJA President took his seat by President Akufo-Addo.

In a viral video on social media, President Akufo-Addo is seen chiding the GJA President.

Netizens react to the video

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of the President seemingly chiding the GJA President, Albert Kwabena Dwumfuor.

YEN.com.gh collected some reactions.

2legit @Inkredible_B commented:

"The NPP is one political party that should be kept far away from anything leadership & governance of this country for the next century!!

"See the result of putting chubby dadaba in a position of power!! Fanfooling & pomposity nkoaa!! His cheeks like bofrot."

Efo Filey 🔑 @efo_phil commented:

"I love this bold steps taken by the GJA president. Man is him #FreetheCitizens #EndGalamseyNow"

Tenasu @mattenasu commented:

"Who cares??? He thinks he’s the best thing that happens to Ghana. The most corrupt idiot of president ever in history of Ghana.

"He out his presidency on the line to fight galamsey but he failed miserably without resigning."

BRISCO HOOD @Briscohood commented:

"I don’t see anything wrong with the speech . Only a dictator will not listen to the appeals and interests of his people."

Sayuti™ @CFCsayuti commented:

"Regardless the GJA presidoo did the lord’s work #StopGalamsey"

Khojo_Hazard 🇬🇭🇺🇸 @Khojo_HazardCR7 commented:

"I was super shocked they didn't mute his mic after some seconds into his speech 🤭"

Lawyers drag police to CHRAJ

YEN.com.gh reported that lawyers have reported the Ghana Police Service to the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice for violating protesters' fundamental rights.

The lawyers alleged that the conduct of the Ghana Police Service following the arrest and detainment of more than 45 protesters has been unconscionable and inhumane.

The lawyers have urged CHRAJ to investigate the matter and pursue legal action against the service.

