Good Evening Ghana Host Paul Adom-Otchere has said large parts of the money stolen from Cecilia Dapaah did not belong to her

Adom-Otchere claimed $800,000 of the stolen money belonged to the former minister's deceased brother

The pro-government broadcaster also said €300,000 of the stolen money belonged Dapaah's husband.

Pro-government broadcaster Paul Adom-Otchere has claimed a large portion of the money stolen from former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah belonged to her late brother.

According to Adom-Otchere, Dapaah's late brother left behind $800,000, which was part of a large amount of cash stolen by her house helps.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dapaah's house helps stole cash from her home at Abelemkpe in the sums of $1 million, €300,000 and an undisclosed amount of Ghana cedis.

On his Metro TV late-night show, Adom-Otchere said he had sighted the charge sheet, which indicated that the money was not for the embattled former minister.

"According to what Cecilia Dapaah wrote to the police... it is for her brother who died unfortunately at age 60," Adom-Otchere said.

He also said a sub-chief of the Asantehene gave the money to their late mother, who also transferred it to Dapaah.

Though insisting he wasn't defending the former minister, Adom-Otchere made further claims that €300,000 belonged Dapaah's architect husband, Daniel Osei Kuffuor.

Dapaah has since resigned as sanitation minister because of the scandal.

Cecilia Dapaah arrested and granted bail

Dapaah was granted bail after being arrested by the Office of the Special Prosecutor for alleged corruption.

She was released from her detention late on Monday evening, according to reports.

Before being granted bail, Dapaah spent the day being questioned by the Special Prosecutor after reports that she had millions in cash stolen from her home.

Officials from the Special Prosecutor's Office also searched her official residence in Cantonments and her private residence in Abelemekpe.

Prosecution of the alleged thieves

Five persons are standing trial at a circuit court in Accra following the theft of the monies from Cecilia Dapaah's house.

The two main suspects are her current and former house help, 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei, respectively.

In addition to the two main suspects, Benjamin, a 29-year-old plumber, Kweku Botwe, aged 65 years, and Malik Dauda, aged 23, were also arraigned in connection with the thefts.

