KATH emergency unit doctors test positive for coronavirus – Director

All the doctors at the accident and emergency unit of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital have tested positive for the coronavirus

The medical director of the hospital says the unit risks closure over the situation currently there

He, therefore, entreated the general public to help health workers by observing the safety protocols of wearing the masks at all times

The Medical Director of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Professor Baffuor Kofi Opoku, has revealed that all doctors at the accident and emergency unit have tested positive to the coronavirus.

According to Professor Opoku, it is possible for the unit to shut down due to this development.

He further revealed that for about three weeks in November, no patient was put on admission but the unit has started getting patients coming on admissions.

Prof Opoku said the worse of it all is that this surge in the coronavirus is seriously affecting the staff of Komfo Anokye since an infected doctor or nurse has to stay away for two weeks.

Photo of the entrance of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital

“If you come to the emergency now virtually all the doctors have tested positive and they are not coming to work . So the reality is that it is affecting seriously the rendering of service in the hospital.

COVID-19: Adhere to safety protocols; alarming positive cases recorded daily - GMA

Meanwhile, the Ghana Medical Association has called on Ghanaians to ensure strict compliance to the COVID-19 safety protocols.

This directive comes following the recent surge in the coronavirus cases, driven by the new Omicron Variant.

In a statement, sighted by YEN.com.gh, GMA said health facilities have witnessed a sharp upsurge in the number of positive cases over the last week.

According to the Association, the Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions have witnessed alarming daily positivity rates ranging between 40% to 50%.

