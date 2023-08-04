During a live video session, Pastor Amansie Gyata Bruwaa, a well-known Ghanaian man of God, was confronted by a netizen who accused him of being a scammer

The user claimed that pastors like him sell charms, including bathing products, to steal money from their congregants

The video has generated debates about the practices of some religious leaders and their influence on their followers

Amansie Gyata Bruwaa, a popular acclaimed Ghanaian man of God, was taken aback during a live video session when a netizen accused him of being a scammer.

The confrontation occurred as Pastor Gyata Bruwaa engaged in discussions with his followers. The user alleged that he and other pastors use reverse psychology to deceive congregants, selling them various charms, including bathing products, to extract money.

The netizen highlighted that wealthy individuals like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg never sought the assistance of such pastors to achieve their success.

amansiegyatabruwaa accused of scamming people on TikTok live Photo credit: amansiegyatabruwaa

Source: TikTok

How Ghanaians react to the claim against acclaimed Pastor Amansie Gyata Bruwaa

The video has sparked debates and raised questions about the practices of some religious leaders.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

___simplychichi.m said:

They need to be told the truth but see how a pastor is refusing to see the truth and light he claim to be teaching his blind followersthat’s if he really does teach the Bible,since Africans only prefer miracles lol

nanaabena_tirimudehemaa commented:

Hmm this man Paa,he recently insulted my mother,ooo God I gave it to him papa,He want to Dey our top for our area ,the people who come to the church is not even up to 20,

_unorthodox_joey indicated:

He's absolutely right and this has got nothing to do with being bold, mo na mo suro akrɔnfoɔ ɛgyimifoɔ wei mo. Cloaking themselves as men of god and defrauding gullible, vulnerable and desperate people. Ghana foɔ bi nom nso koraa ɛgyimi dodo. ‍♂️

Watch the video below:

Nana Agradaa accuses Opambour; reveals where he got his powers from

In an earlier report, popular fetish priest Nana Agradaa, described the founder and leader of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, as a fake pastor.

According to Agradaa, the ministry of Adarkwa Yiadom, who is popularly known as Opambour or Prophet 1, is based on fetish powers.

Osofo Kyiri Abosom describes Bible as an ordinary book, says some of its teachings are fake

In other news, Christian Kwabena Andrews, the founder and general overseer of the Life Assembly Worship Centre, cast doubts about the power and influence of the Bible.

According to the man of God popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, the Bible is an ordinary book that wields no power and contains some fake teachings.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh