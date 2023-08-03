Controversial Ghanaian counsellor, Counsellor Lutterodt, has caused a stir online with his assertion that men are created to be polygamous and adultery does not apply to them, even when married

Controversial Ghanaian counsellor, Counsellor Lutterodt, has sparked a significant uproar online with his bold assertion about men and adultery.

In a recent appearance on GHOne TV's Toast on GHOne, he stated that men are inherently polygamous and adultery does not apply to them, even when they are married.

He emphasised that women, on the other hand, are the ones subject to the repercussions of committing adultery as they are not created to marry multiple men.

Counsellor Lutterodt says men are born to be polygamous Photo credit: @counselorlutterodt

Source: Instagram

"There is no married woman’s prayer which can ever go against a side chick. Adultery isn’t for men but for women because they are created to marry multiple women," he said.

His remarks have started heated discussions on the nature of relationships and gender roles in society.

Ghanaians react to Counsellor Lutterodt's assertion that men are polygamous

While some have criticised his views as promoting unfair and sexist notions, others have supported his stance, citing cultural and historical perspectives on polygamy.

Below are some of the comments YEN.com.gh gathered from the comment section.

@profdublyn_zee said:

Do you really take him seriously? Married men don’t commit adultery and that adultery is for women and not men? What sin did King David commit then? SMH!

@Awoyaathethera1 indicated:

This’s what you guys alway say yet you be taking care of someone’s child as your first born. Dey play

