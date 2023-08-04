Dedicated farmer and politician John Dumelo is bursting with ideas after Madam Cecelia Dapaah's $1 million saga

The former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, accused her house helps of stealing millions of cedis and dollars from her residence

John Dumelo listed a few things he would have done with such an amount of money

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian agricultural activist John Dumelo detailed a few things he would have done to improve the country if he had a piece of Cecelia Dapaah's alleged $1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghanaian cedis.

The political youth advocate disclosed that he would channel the funds into ventures that would minimise importing food produce into the country.

John Dumelo revealed that he would specifically target onions and tomatoes.

A photo collage of John Dumelo Image credit: @johndumelo1

Source: Instagram

The talented actor shared this with his Twitter followers. He tweeted:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Only if I had a fraction of Cecelia Dapaah's $1m, the importation of onions and tomatoes from Burkina and Niger would reduce by 10% in 2024 and 19% in 2025. I will invest heavily in irrigation and high-yielding seeds and make some good profits. So help me, God!'

John Dumelo discloses he employs over 300 people on his farms

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported on the number of people the Ghanaian actor has employed since he ventured into farming.

During an interview with Nhyira FM, John Dumelo shared that he employs over 300 workers on his ginger plantation. He said he was also glad he could help families survive in the economy.

Peeps react to John Dumelo's plans for Cecelia Dapaah's $1 million saga

John Dumelo received massive support from Ghanaians, with some promising to vote NDC into power if he would keep his word.

@benarsen1886 commented:

Suppose you can promise to totally cut the importation of onions, tomatoes, poultry and rice by 2028. In that case, I will lobby JM to make you agric minister and definitely canvas people to vote for you and the NDC. Sometimes I don't trust politicians, but you seem like a decent guy in Agric!

@JohnBeYaaka commented:

I think it won’t be bad for JM to make you the Agric Minister if he wins the 2024 elections, u can do the job!

@Kwasi_Abrantie commented:

Can you share the numbers behind this post? What amount( the fraction of the money) did you consider? How many acres can you put under irrigation, and what is the expected yield to cut it by 10% in 2024? How many tonnes do we eat in a year in Ghana?

University of Ghana honours John Dumelo for his financial contributions to the school

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported John Dumelo's Appreciation Certificate from the University of Ghana, Legon.

According to Vice-Chancellor Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, who made the presentation, John Dumelo has consistently donated money to the school to help the institution settle the school fees owed by some students.

Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo added that the kind gesture helped the institution run its affairs smoothly.

John Dumelo shared the news with his followers, who thronged to his page to congratulate him on his excellent work.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh