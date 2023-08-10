Heavy rains in the North East Region of Ghana have caused a humanitarian crisis as homes are submerged in flood waters

Major road networks in Walewale, Nalerigu and its environs have also been destroyed, making it impossible for NADMO to reach flood victims with relief items

NADMO explains that constant rains that lasted for about four days are the cause of the precarious situation in the North East Region

Heavy rains in the North East Region that lasted for about four days have wreaked havoc, destroying road networks that link big towns like Walewale and Nalerigu.

Houses and farms have also been submerged in heavy floods caused by the constant rains.

A man who has captured the flooding situation on video (L) and a trending image showing the extent of damage. Source: Facebook/@UTVghana.

According to a Daily Graphic report, communities that have been worst hit by the flooding that ensued on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, include Kuruguduri, Mimima, Gaagbini and Tinguri.

The report added that a dam at Tinguri has been breached due to the flooding while a vital bridge at Gaagbini has also been destroyed.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) is yet to reach victims in affected communities with relief items due to washed-up roads and bridges.

This trending image from the flood-hit areas in North East Region shows a tarred road rendered unmotorable due to the heavy downpour. Source: Facebook/@UTVGhana.

NADMO told journalists on Wednesday that Nalerigu, for instance, remains inaccessible.

