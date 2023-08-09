Former sanitation minister Cecilia Dapaah’s bank accounts have been frozen by the Special Prosecutor

According to reports, there were millions of US dollars and cedis in the bank accounts of the former minister

Dapaah is being investigated for corruption after her house helps stole large amounts of money from her

Former sanitation minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah’s bank accounts have been frozen by the Special Prosecutor.

The accounts are reported to contain substantial amounts in cedi and dollar currency.

Although the Special Prosecutor can administratively freeze accounts linked to subjects of investigations, a court approval is required for continued action.

Joy News reported that a hearing to solidify the development is scheduled for next week.

Further reports from Joy News said the former minister’s bank accounts contained millions in US dollars and cedis.

Officials from the Office of the Special Prosecutor also recovered funds during a search of her residences.

Court documents revealed that the OSP has filed a motion to seize the funds discovered during the residence search in July.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dapaah's house helps stole cash from her home at Abelemkpe in the sums of $1 million, €300,000 and an undisclosed amount of Ghana cedis.

This led to a corruption scandal and the resignation of the then-minister.

Cecilia Dapaah arrested and granted bail

Dapaah was granted bail after being arrested by the Office of the Special Prosecutor for alleged corruption.

She was released from her detention late on Monday evening, according to reports.

Before being granted bail, Dapaah spent the day being questioned by the Special Prosecutor after reports that she had millions in cash stolen from her home.

Prosecution of thieves

YEN.com.gh recently reported that Dapaah amended her charge sheet against the thieves who stole from her.

She has also assumed ownership of some stolen $800,000 that some have claimed belonged to her late brother.

Three more persons had been included in the growing list of suspects in the case, but one person has been discharged.

This means seven people are being prosecuted for the theft.

