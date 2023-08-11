A Ghanaian gospel artist, kristoholicmusic1, residing abroad, has drawn attention to the strained relationships that can emerge among Ghanaian families after relocating abroad due to differing expectations of treatment

The artist's comments were triggered by a man's response to his TikTok video, highlighting conflicts that arise when individuals resist mistreatment from family members who initially supported their move

The viral video and ensuing reactions have thrown light on the complexities of family dynamics amidst cultural and geographical changes

A Ghanaian gospel artist, known by the username kristoholicmusic1 on TikTok and currently residing abroad, has highlighted a concerning dynamic among Ghanaian families who relocate overseas.

In response to a comment on one of his videos, the artiste pointed out that many family members from Ghana develop strained relationships when they move abroad due to certain expectations of treatment.

The discussion was sparked by a man's response, stating that despite receiving support to move to the UK, he is now in conflict with his family as he resisted being treated unfairly.

A man in Ghana reveals conflicts happen between family members abroad Photo credit: kristoholicmusic1

Source: TikTok

How Ghanaians have been reacting to the video of kristoholicmusic1

The video has quickly gained traction, attracting a multitude of reactions from viewers. Some suggest that the artiste's TikTok video and subsequent reactions reveal the importance of open communication and understanding among family members facing the realities of living abroad.

Nana Kojo said:

One problem I've realized is that many people wish you to make it yet hate seeing you make it. It baffles my mind

Eunice stated:

My sister in Germany told me my urine make noise when urinating

pheliciaadjapong mentioned:

I take my hat off for my sister. The best thing that could have ever happened to me. I wish I will get a better platform to thank her.

Ghanaian friends who went to US set up channel that has helped 250 others to travel too

In another story, two Ghanaian friends in the United States have dedicated their resources to helping people with the desire to travel and study abroad.

Paul Essah and Alfred Appiah, as their names go, both enrolled at Columbia Theological Seminary and Yale University in the States.

Ghanaian man sells family land worth GH¢90,000 to travel to the UK

Meanwhile, a young man has got many people stunned after he opened up on the circumstances surrounding his travel to the United Kingdom.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of SVTV Africa, Wodaada, as he is popularly known, said he made up his mind to travel abroad after he completed university.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh