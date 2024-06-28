John Mahama, the National Democratic Congress flagbearer, says his future government would prioritise the passage of the Rent Control Bill

He said the bill would protect prospective tenants from paying more than one year's rent advance

Mahama added that his government would also improve housing conditions and options for Ghanaians

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has promised to prioritise the passage of the Rent Control Bill if elected in the December 7 polls.

The bill's passage will prevent landlords from demanding more than a year’s rent advance from prospective tenants.

Mahama said he empathises with renters who have to pay huge sums as rent advance.

According to the former president, when passed, the bill will alleviate the renters' financial burden.

In a Facebook post on Friday, June 28, 2024, John Mahama said that with about 19 million Ghanaians renting homes in the country, providing affordable housing options is a top priority.

He said improving the housing conditions of Ghanaians is a significant part of his vision for Ghana’s future.

Mahama said his government would be relentless in providing social housing options for Ghanaians that are both affordable and accessible to ordinary Ghanaians.

“That will be one of my legacies as President,” he said.

Mahama to reclaim misappropriated lands

Earlier, the National Democratic Congress flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, vowed to investigate and reclaim misappropriated state lands if elected president.

He claimed that the Akufo-Addo-led government has been disposing off state lands and properties at an unprecedented rate to party members and affiliates.

He said such actions, if not checked, would undermine public confidence in the state’s land management and inadvertently deprive future generations of a valuable national asset.

He noted that his future administration would prioritise probing the sale of state lands to private individuals and re-possess those lands for the state.

In a post on X on Thursday, June 20, 2024, Mahama said the only way he can deliver on his commitment is for Ghanaians to elect him as president in the upcoming December 7 polls.

Mahama gifts Buzstop Boys GH¢50,000

YEN.com.gh reported that John Mahama had encouraged the sanitation volunteer group, the Buzstop Boys, to continue working to ensure a cleaner Ghana.

This follows a courtesy call by the volunteer group tothe Cantonment office of the former president.

The courtesy call was at the behest of Mr Mahama, the flagbearer of the opposition Democratic Congress (NDC) after the good works of the Buzstop Boys caught his attention.

The NDC flagbearer donated GH¢50,000 as his widow's mite to support the Buzstop Boys' activities.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the former president further promised to get them tools and equipment through sponsorship.

