A video of Code Micky calling out the government over its decision to tax bet wins has gone viral

The social media influencer revealed that the decision will plunge the youth into more hardship

Netizens who saw the video agreed with him regarding his assertion on the matter

Popular Ghanaian social media influencer Code Micky is livid over the controversial 10 per cent withholding tax on all betting, lottery, and gaming wins.

In a video that has since gone viral on TikTok, the young man in reacting to the news that the tax on bet wins will take effect on Tuesday, August 15, said the move was not well thought through, especially as the main key stakeholders who are bettors were not consulted.

He accused the government of not creating enough jobs to accommodate the teeming unemployed youth yet has found it necessary to impose a new tax on that one avenue that helps them make ends meet.

Code Micky concluded by opining that the government might soon impose taxes on content creators who are earning money on X, formerly known as Twitter.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 13000 likes and 1000 comments

Watch the video below

Ghanaians agree with Code Micky

Netizens who reacted to the views of Code Micky agreed with him that he government acted in bad faith regarding the particular issue.

Maleek Jabél commented:

We civilians of Ghana are still sleeping bcs we are supposed to on street now with heavily demonstration. Pls let's come out with numbers

SHESHEY replied

this government is here to cause pain for Chanaians

Mr Rogerx reacted:

chairman is sweating paa. the thing pain him oo. 3s3 s3 obiaa nom nsuo

Dehumble stated:

Code , we will start to create account on foreign betting platforms, so that we can withdraw to Binance without been taxed

Dumelo speaks against tax on bet

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that John Dumelo appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo to reconsider the move by the government to tax winnings from sports betting to avoid a youth-led uprising.

John Dumelo in a post shared on Twitter, said the new move could lead to an act of resistance from the already suffering youth.

"Create jobs, you won’t create. The youth have created their own jobs too, ahhh, you want to tax their winnings…..continue. That day will come when the youth will rise against you. It will be too late."

