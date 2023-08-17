The Electoral Commission will hold a voters’ registration exercise from September 12, 2023

The upcoming voters' registration exercise is targetted at persons who turned 18 after the previous registration exercise

The voters' registration exercise will take place at all 268 district EC offices across the nation.

The Electoral Commission (EC) will hold a voters’ registration exercise targeted at individuals who have reached the voting age of 18.

This continuous voter registration will run from Tuesday, September 12, 2023 to Monday, October 2, 2023.

The registration will take place at all 268 district offices across the nation.

Addressing the press, the Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensa, also noted that misplaced voter ID cards will be replaced for a fee of GH¢10.

Updates on district level elections

Mensa added that the District Level Assembly Elections (DLE) will take place on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

The elections will be conducted in all the 6,272 electoral areas in all districts except Nkoranza North and South in the Bono region.

According to Mensa, elections in those two districts will be held in 2025.

Budget for last major registration exercise

Ahead of the last general election, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s Parliament approved over GH¢390 million for the commission to compile the new voters' register ahead of the polls in December 2020.

The EC's budget was to be spent on procurement, recruitment, training, data processing, publicity and allowances.

In all, Parliament approved GH¢ 1.3 billion for the EC's activities for the year, as compared to the GH¢ 1.8 billion approved in 2016.

Warning against rigging from NDC MP

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the North Tongu MP, warned the EC against any sinister plan to rig the upcoming elections in 2024 for the NPP.

YEN.com.gh reported that the NDC MP said he suspected that the EC insistence on making the Ghana Card the only ID for registration to vote was suspicious.

Ablakwa held that such moves were dangerous and could spell doom for Ghana's democracy.

There were also concerns that EC wanted to compile a brand-new register.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on "Recommended for you" and enjoy!

