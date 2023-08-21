The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta has ordered the arrest of two illegal miners

Amoako-Atta forced them to wash mud on portions of tarred roads in Atiwa West District, Eastern region

The illegal miners were causing traffic gridlock as they transported an excavator on a truck in the district

Roads minister Kwasi Amoako-Atta ordered the arrest of two illegal miners he encountered in the Atiwa West District in the Eastern Region.

Before their arrest, the minister ordered the suspects to wash mud off portions of tarred Akrofufu to Twapease road.

The illegal miners were using a truck to transport an excavator when they were caught. Reports indicated they were spreading mud on the tarred road and disrupting traffic before their arrest.

Amoako-Atta was returning from a funeral in the constituency, which he represents in Parliament, when he ran into the illegal miners.

The minister has been trying to champion the construction and maintenance of roads in Ghana as part of the government's Year of Roads.

"Look at this distance, more than a kilometre of road have been destroyed -so muddy. The entire stretch of the tarred road has been muddied," the minister said.

”Their galamsey activities are destroying the road constructed with huge amount of the taxpayer’s monies. Look at the destruction.”

Youth devoted to galamsey

A group of galamsey workers got many talking after they stated that they would never stop the practice. One explained that they make GH₵500 every single day, which no company in Ghana will be willing to pay.

He added that even if the government of Ghana ceases their machines, they would still use their bare hands to wash.

Gun battle over Galamsey

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a group of men who were shooting live rounds at unknown assailants in a video made waves on social media.

The incident reportedly occurred at Kyebi Apapam in the Eastern Region. It was an operation to rid the illegal miners led by the chief of the area, who was seen in the video engaging some of the shooters.

