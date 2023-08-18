The Inspector General of Police is among nine persons sued for contempt of court in a land dispute

The suit was filed by former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Deputy General Secretary, Nana Obiri Boahen

The IGP has been accused of disrespecting a court order in a case heard at a circuit court in 2022

A former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Deputy General Secretary, Nana Obiri Boahen has sued the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare for contempt in a land dispute.

Boahen’s suit at the Sunyani High Court in the Bono Region also included eight other persons.

The other officers are DCOP Joseph Gyamerah Oklu, DSP Gyasi, Chief Inspector Mohammed Mustapha, DSP Peter Owusu, Chief Superintendent Solomon Korli, and police personnel Alhaji Shaibu, Bernard Asare, and Emmanuel Kpodo.

The case in question relates to a circuit court judgment delivered on July 28, 2022, in favour of Boahen in a land dispute.

According to the accompanying affidavit, GNA reported that one DSP Gyasi had been sued for harassing workers on his land.

Despite the court order against the police, Boahen claims officers acting on the orders of the IGP when they arrested men on the land.

“The respondents have disregarded the judgement and have been consistently harassing, intimidating, bullying, arresting and detaining my agents who have gone unto my land which the honourable court has ruled in my favour,” his writ said.

