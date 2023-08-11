Otumfuo Osei Tutu has destooled one of the chiefs under his authority Nana Saforo Koto over illegal mining allegations

Otumfuo took the decision after residents of Bekwai-Abodom accused the chief of indiscriminately selling pieces of land to small-scale miners

During proceedings at the Asanteman Traditional Council, the now-destooled chief failed to respond to the allegations brought against him

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has sacked one of his sub-chiefs, Nana Saforo Koto of Bekwai-Abodom over illegal mining allegations.

The destooled chief, according to reports, could not convince the powerful chief of the Asante people that he was not complicit in 20 cases about his alleged involvement in illegal mining, known locally as 'galamsey'.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II (L) and Nana Saforo Koto. Source: Facebook/@Asante.Kingdom

Source: UGC

Not long ago, Otumfuo destooled the chief of Antoa, Nana Kwame Owusu Agyeman, for the unauthorised sale of lands and for breaking the custom and traditions of enthroning a chief.

Nana Kwame Owusu Agyeman had been the chief of Antoa for 23 years until his destoolment on Monday, May 29, 2023.

Otumfuo cracks whip on his chief over galamsey

In the latest case, Otumfuo was compelled to act after residents of Bekwai-Abodom accused the chief of indiscriminately selling pieces of land to small-scale miners.

Small-scale miners have been accused of carrying out mining practices that destroy water bodies and lush vegetation in minerals-rich communities in the Ashanti Region.

According to a Joy News report, Nana Saforo Koto was also accused of abandoning his town for seven years.

Because of his absence for close to a decade, the performance of key traditional and ritual rites within the stool house was abandoned.

Other sub-chiefs under the jurisdiction of Nana Saforo Koto fully backed the residents' petition to the Asantehene which resulted in his sacking.

Nana Saforo Koto pleaded failed to respond to allegations during proceedings

According to the reports, during proceedings at the Asanteman Traditional Council, it was disclosed that although he was given a chance to respond to the claims Nana Saforo Koto failed to respond to all the charges brought against him.

As a result, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II pronounced him guilty of all the charges and sacked him.

It has been explained that as part of activities to mark the Asantehene’s 25th Anniversary, chiefs accused of involvement in illegal mining activities will be destooled if found guilty.

The Asantehene has on many platforms spoken sternly against illegal mining in Ghana.

Otumfuo questions why galamsey is ongoing despite Akufo-Addo's intervention

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that the Asantehene has questioned the lack of willpower on the part of the security apparatus and the political leadership to fight galamsey.

He adds that despite President Akufo-Addo putting his presidency on the line, the menace is still proceeding unabated.

He also said until recently, galamsey had been ongoing in parts of the country for years, yet the environment saw no pollution.

