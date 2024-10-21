The People's National Convention (PNC) presidential candidate Bernard Mornah's case has been dismissed by the Accra High Court

The presidential hopeful said that while he was dismayed by the court's ruling, he has opted to take the matter to the Supreme Court

Bernard Mornah was disqualified from the Ghanaian presidency race for having errors and irregularities in his application forms

The Accra High Court has dismissed Bernard Mornah’s application to contest his disqualification from participating in the upcoming December 7 presidential race.

The Electoral Commission had disqualified the People's National Convention (PNC) candidate due to numerous errors and irregularities in his nomination application.

The PNC's Bernard Mornah says he will approach the Supreme Court after his appeal against his presidential candidacy failed.

He was disqualified along with 11 other presidential candidates, including Yellow Ghana’s Samuel Apea-Danquah, independent candidate Janet Nabla, and the Progressive People's Party (PPP) candidate Kofi Asamoah Siaw.

The People’s National Convention (PNC) presidential candidate filed an application at the High Court to overturn the EC's verdict.

However, the court ruled that his application was without merit and dismissed the same.

Reacting to the court’s verdict on Monday, October 21, 2024, Bernard Mornah said he would not give up on his quest to overturn the EC’s verdict.

He said he had informed his legal team to submit a petition to the Supreme Court to have his grievances addressed.

He bemoaned the High Court’s refusal to admit his application and said he would seek an interpretation of the law from the Supreme Court.

Yellow Ghana sues EC

Meanwhile, Yellow Ghana’s Samuel Apea-Danquah has also sued the EC following his disqualification.

In a motion filed on October 10, 2024, he asked the court to issue an order of certiorari to quash the EC's decision to disqualify his candidacy.

He is also seeking an order of mandamus to compel the EC to reinstate the applicant as a valid presidential candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

He urged the court to also prohibit the EC from taking further steps in the 2024 presidential elections, including printing ballot sheets and conducting the elections until the applicant’s legal rights are restored, as well as an order of injunction against the entire electoral process until the legal action is resolved.

Finally, Apea-Danquah is seeking damages for the loss of political capital and reputation and the damage to his standing as a public figure and political leader caused by his disqualification.

PPP initiates legal action against EC

YEN.com.gh reported that the Progressive People's Party has initiated legal action against the EC over its disqualification from the December 7 polls.

In its lawsuit, the PPP stated that the rejection of its candidate’s nomination forms was arbitrary and unlawful and felt the commission acted unfairly.

