Ghana's national security minister Albert Kan-Dapaah on Wednesday led a high-powered delegation to the Burkina Faso for talks with the leader of the military junta, Ibrahim Traore

After the meeting, the minister told the media that the two countries have resolved to continue their fight against terrorism

Unhappy with the comments by Ghana's president, the Burkina Faso military junta recalled its ambassador in Ghana and summoned Ghana's ambassador in Ouagadougou to answer questions.

The Ibrahim Traore-led junta described the comments by Akufo-Addo in Washington DC as inaccurate and unnecessary.

However, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, Kan-Dapaah arrived in the Burkinabe capital, carrying a message from Nana Akufo-Addo.

Representatives from the Accra Initiative, security chiefs and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration were part of the delegation that stormed Burkina Faso.

The National Security Minister told the media after meeting with Traore that the two countries have reviewed the strong cooperation.

“In that respect, we discussed concrete support that Ghana has advocated for Burkina Faso in the Accra Initiative and ECOWAS and called on West African states to act expeditiously on the matter,” the minister said.

The Accra Initiative was created in 2017 and aims to prevent a spillover of terrorism from the Sahel and to address transnational organised crime and violent extremism in member countries’ border areas.

Members include Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte D'ivoire, Ghana and Togo. Mali and Niger are described as "observer members".

Akufo-Addo Alleges That Burkina Faso's Has Engaged Wagner

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that Akufo-Addo told the international press last Wednesday, December 14, 2022, while standing with Antony Blinken U.S. Secretary of State that Burkina Faso had hired the mercenaries to fight terror elements.

"Today, Russian mercenaries are on our northern border. Burkina Faso has now entered into an arrangement to go along with Mali in employing the Wagner forces there," Akufo-Addo said.

Akufo-Addo made the point to suggest that Ghana was dealing with a viable national security threat from its northern neighbour.

