Shatta Wale, in a Twitter Space conversation with journalist and talk show host Serwaa Amihere, argued that Nigerian musician Asake is bigger than every Ghanaian act

The dancehall musician did not exclude himself in the comparison, stating that Nigerians are now far ahead of Ghanaians in the music space

Asake recently filled the O2 Arena in the UK, and it has generated significant commentary in Ghana, as many people question why Ghanaians are unable to attain such heights

Shatta Wale, in a Twitter Space discussion with journalist and talk show host Serwaa Amihere, expressed an opinion that has sparked massive reactions on social media.

Ghanaian Dancehall Star Shatta Wale and Nigerian Musician Asake Photo Source: Shatta Wale, Asake

The renowned dancehall artiste, in a conversation about the stunted growth of Ghanaian music, argued that Nigerian musician Asake holds a higher position in the industry compared to any Ghanaian act, including himself. Shatta admitted that Nigerian artistes have gone way ahead of their Ghanaian counterparts on the global music stage.

During the Twitter Space conversation, he openly acknowledged that the recent accomplishment of Asake, who had a successful show at the iconic O2 Arena in the UK, underlines the widening gap between Ghanaian and Nigerian artistes.

Asake's performance at the O2 Arena has become a trending topic in Ghana. This achievement has ignited a debate among Ghanaians as they question why artistes from their country have not been able to attain similar heights on the international stage.

The statement made by Shatta Wale has also sparked debate, with most people agreeing with him.

Shatta Wale sparks discussion

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

jamiu_XL said:

Shatta Omo werey ... Man wants all the smoke.

solypapy commented:

Asake is steady climbing ; in no time he will be in Davido wiz level ! That guy is lyrically gifted !

lilzygote reacted:

So now you people believe Shatta Wale and take him serious hahah. When he was on Wizkid and said he’s not a superstar you didn’t agree and was insulting him.

Shatta Wale said he is bigger than Sarkodie

In another story, Shatta Wale, in a radio interview, addressed some comments made on United Showbiz by Ola Michael and subtly jabbed rapper Sarkodie.

Shatta was unhappy with Ola Michael, claiming he did not deserve a diplomatic passport because of his behaviour.

While making his point, he expressed displeasure at people comparing him to Sarkodie and said the rapper could never be bigger than him in his lifetime.

Source: YEN.com.gh