The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) has sued the Attorney General over Ghana's asset declaration regime

The NGO wants all public officers to be made to resubmit their asset declarations to the Auditor General

ASEPA is also kicking against the Public Office Holders Declaration of Asset and Liabilities Act, Act 550

The NGO is asking the apex court to issue a directive requiring all public officeholders who declared their assets and liabilities under Act 550 to resubmit their declarations to the Auditor General.

The group holds that the Public Office Holders Declaration of Asset and Liabilities Act, Act 550 is defective because it requires the declaration after six months.

It said six months was too long a gap for the asset declarations to be effective.

Cecilia Dapaah corruption scandal

Dapaah is under public scrutiny after she lost sums of $1 million, €300,000 and an undisclosed amount of Ghana cedis said to have been stolen by her house helps.

The scandal eventually led to the resignation of the then-minister from her sanitation ministry portfolio.

YEN.com.gh reported that investigators tracked $5 million and found GH¢48 million in Dapaah’s Prudential Bank accounts.

It was also reported that the Special Prosecutor found $590,000 and GH¢2.7 million in cash during the search conducted at the Abelemkpe residence of the former minister.

Cecilia Dapaah previously arrested and granted bail

YEN.com.gh reported that she was released from her detention when arrested on July 25, 2023.

Before being granted bail, Dapaah spent the day being questioned by the Special Prosecutor after reports that she had millions in cash stolen from her home.

Seven facing prosecution for stealing from Dapaah

YEN.com.gh also reported seven people are currently facing prosecution for the theft.

Dapaah has also assumed ownership of some stolen $800,000 that some have claimed belonged to her late brother.

Three more persons had been included in the initial five suspects in the case, while one person was discharged.

