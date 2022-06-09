Tyron Marghuy's father has apologised for going public with a video in which he accused the boy of assault

Tereo Marghuy said he did not intend for the video to leak on social media and create unwarranted impressions in the minds of people

Mr Marghuy further explained that he had only sent the video to close friends but it leaked on social media

The father of Tyron Marghuy, one of two Rastafari students who became popular after the Achimota School saga, has apologised for accusing his son of assault in a viral video.

Tereo Marghuy said the allegations of assault he made in the video against his son were not intended for the internet.

“All what happened shouldn’t have happened. We should cool our tempers and sort it out. It is rather unfortunate it came out and people have formed their impressions. If it has really hurt anybody, I am really sorry. I apologise to everybody that something like this had to happen. He just held my hand, and we were struggling,” he said.

Tyron’s dad told Citi News that he only shared the video with some of his closest friends but it leaked onto social media.

He also revealed that the family has met with Child Rights International over the allegations and threats he made, promising that it will not happen again.

Viral video

Tereo Marghuy alleged in the viral video that his son has for many years been disobedient and always tried to get physical with him at the least provocation.

“This is what Tyron has done to my hands, he spoilt his sister’s tablet this morning…

"He had an argument with his sister and I went over to ask him why and he just unplugged his laptop and walked over me and that’s what he has been doing all these years”, Tereo said in the video posted on Metro TV’s Twitter page.

He further said in the video that what saddens him is that his mother seems to back his son’s violence towards him.

“He’s been doing this all these years which of course his mother tolerates. He even asked me one time, why is it that I don’t want anybody to have peace in this house,” he said.

In the video, Tereo was holding up his left hand to show deep cuts on his wrists which he says were inflicted by his son.

Tryon Marghuy and Oheneba Nkrabea, both wearing dreadlocks, dominated the public discourse last year after Achimota School rejected them. The school said they would not be admitted because of their hairdo.

But Tereo led a bold charge to take the matter to court and obtained a favourable decision that compelled the school to admit both students with their hairdo.

Although Tyron is currently a student of Achimota School, Nkrabea got a scholarship to study in another school so ditched the school.

