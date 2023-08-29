Ken Agyapong has presented three truckloads of rice to the Ashanti Region office of the NPP ahead of the party's November 4 presidential primary

Agyapong's huge donation follows his threat to give Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia a showdown during the August 26 Super Delegates congress

Ken Agyapong's aide, Kwame Owusu, has said the threat is not violent and that his boss is just stating that he would win the flagbearer race

Kennedy Agyapong has reportedly presented three huge trucks loaded with bags of rice to the Ashanti Region office of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Kumasi.

A video that has been posted on Instagram shows three huge articulated trucks carrying at least 1,000 bags of rice each at the governing party's head office ahead of the November 4 elections to select a flagbearer.

The person who shot the amateur video identified himself in the video as "Akufo Addo" and said Kennedy Agyapong's campaign team presented the bags of rice as part of his commitment to touch base with the grassroots of the party.

A file photo of a haulage truck carrying bags of rice and Ken Agyapong. Source: Facebook/@Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong for 2024 presidency

Source: Facebook

The man who shot the video gave the following narration in Twi:

"This is for us in Ashanti Region [and pans to the truckloads of rice parked close to a huge billboard of Kennedy Agyapong's campaign]. There are more trucks and they are all loaded with bags of rice.

"This is the work of Hon Kennedy Agyapong and this is the party office in the Ashanti Region. This is where the bags of rice will be offloaded. It is me, many people know me as 'Akufo-Addo'. I am from the Kwabre East NPP office but I am here to assist with the offloading of the bags of rice.

"Nobody can challenge. Kennedy all the way...if not for Kennedy, we would not see these huge bags of rice. We have upped the ante. We will cause them to go to bed...Ken has upped the ante, they can't beat this..."

Ken Agyapong promised to give Akufo-Addo and Bawumia a showdown

During the special elections on Saturday, August 26, 2023, to select five candidates out of the total ten, Ken Agyapong slammed President Nana Akufo-Addo and his Vice Dr Bawumia in a viral video.

The NPP flagbearer hopeful can be heard saying that he will give the two leaders a "showdown" for daring to chase away his polling agent.

Although the "showdown" was interpreted by some people on social media to mean a threat to harm, Ken Agyapong's aide Kwame Owusu, has come out to debunk the claim.

He said "showdown", as used by Agyapong, means a decisive point of either a confrontation or a contest.

"In that regard, if it is addressed to the Vice President, it only then means that come November, no matter what happens, he is going to be a victor," he said.

Meanwhile a showdown, according to the Cambridge Dictionary is "an important argument that is intended to end a disagreement that has existed for a long time".

On social media, however, many interpret the showdown to mean he was going to outdo the President and the Vice President in every possible strategy they may have up their sleeves in the contest for the party's next flagbearer.

3 of Kennedy Agyapong's polling agents narrate ordeal during elections

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Ken Agyapong's polling agents addressed a press conference on Monday, August 28, 2023, to narrate what they say were intimidation and assault meted out to them.

They did not explicitly say they were attacked and abused by agents affiliated with Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's camp, but they implied it.

All three polling agents said people who were resourced and backed by the system flouted the rules set by the party for the special voting.

