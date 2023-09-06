The Office of the Special Prosecutor has effected another seizure of cash amounts from the former sanitation minister Cecilia Dapaah’s

The special prosecutor office cited its statutory powers when taking this latest action

Dapaah’s bank accounts were also frozen by the special prosecutor office’s latest action

The special prosecutor has seized former sanitation minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah’s money again.

The former minister’s bank accounts have also been frozen again.

This development comes despite a court ruling ordering the special prosecutor to return the seized money.

A special prosecutor statement said it relied on the office’s statutory power to take these actions.

“...he has reasonable grounds to suspect that the cash amounts seized from and returned to Ms. Dapaah is tainted property and it is necessary to exercise the power of seizure to prevent the concealment or loss of said cash amounts,” the statement said.

Cecilia Dapaah corruption scandal

Dapaah is under public scrutiny after she lost sums of $1 million, €300,000 and an undisclosed amount of Ghana cedis said to have been stolen by her house helps.

The scandal eventually led to the resignation of the then-minister from her sanitation ministry portfolio.

YEN.com.gh reported that investigators tracked $5 million and found GH¢48 million in her accounts.

It was also reported that the Special Prosecutor found $590,000 and GH¢2.7 million in cash during the search conducted at the Abelemkpe residence of the former minister.

Cecilia Dapaah previously arrested and granted bail

YEN.com.gh reported that she was released from her detention when arrested on July 25, 2023.

Before being granted bail, Dapaah spent the day being questioned by the Special Prosecutor after reports that she had millions in cash stolen from her home.

YEN.com.gh also reported that seven people are currently facing prosecution for the theft. Dapaah has also assumed ownership of some stolen $800,000 that some have claimed belonged to her late brother.

Three more persons had been included in the initial five suspects in the case, while one person was discharged.

