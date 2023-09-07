A farmer was sentenced to six months in jail and hard labour for stealing a Techno brand phone

A 20-year-old farmer has been jailed for six months after stealing a techno mobile phone, reportedly worth GH¢1,100.

The convict, Tajir Njadi, was sentenced by the Nkwanta District court to hard labour and jail time.

The thief stole a Techno Phone worth GH¢1,100. Source: Getty Images

Njadi pleaded guilty to the offence and was sentenced accordingly.

The prosecutor described the convict as a "habitual thief" who had been tormenting residents of Damanko

The theft occurred on August 30, 2023, at about 12 noon, when Njadi entered the victim's room at Damanko in the Nkwanta North District in the Oti Region to steal the phone.

He was subsequently spotted by a witness who raised an alarm, leading to his arrest.

