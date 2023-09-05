The Nana Yenhyira Kwadwo Kumah, the Krontihene of the Goaso Traditional Area, has been reported dead

Nana Yenhyira Kwadwo Kumah’s dead body was discovered in a bush near the township

The Ahafo Regional Police Command is investigating the incident, despite no reports of foul play

The Krontihene of the Goaso Traditional Area in the Ahafo Region, Nana Yenhyira Kwadwo Kumah, was found dead in a bush in the town.

The death has led to a period of mourning in the Goaso township.

Nana Yenhyira Kwadwo Kumah, the Krontihene of the Goaso Traditional Area (R). Source: UGC

Police are investigating the cause of death after eyewitnesses said there was no discernable sign of foul play.

Richard Kwabena Acheampong, son of the late chief said the body has been deposited at the Goaso Government Hospital.

“His clothes were not torn, there was no blood anywhere. There was no evidence of struggle or anything. There was nothing like that.”

