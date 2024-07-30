Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin has elevated the Asamankese-Anum chief to a paramount chief

However, the elevation has been questioned both in Asamankese and Anum as it has been perceived as a move to undermine the Asamankese chief

Elders of both towns say the elevation of the Anum chief could cause poetntial ethnic conflicts in the area

The elevation of the Asamankese-Anum chief by the Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, has sparked controversy within the communities of Asamankese and Anum in the Eastern Region.

The Okyenhene elevated Barima Essah Kwesi Mensah, a settler chief to the status of Osabarima, at par with the status of the Asamankese chief, Osabarima Adu Darko III.

The Okyenhene's elevation of the Anum-Asamankese chief has sparked controversy.

Residents say the move is meant to undermine the authority of the Asamankese chief.

They stated that the decision which has no legitimacy risks causing potential conflicts and tension within the community.

Indigenes of the town have called on their traditional leaders to protest the elevation before the issue gets out of hand.

The Okyenhene on July 20, 2024, elevated three chiefs, including the Asamankese-Anum chief from the status of Barima to Osabarima.

According to the Okyenhene the elevation of the chiefs would facilitate better development within their traditional areas.

Anum elders question rationale

However, the elders and opinion leaders of Anum have questioned the rational behind the decision.

One such elder told Myjoyonline that the Anum palace was strongly opposed to the elevation.

He noted that historically, the Anum people were settlers from Akwamu in Asuogyaman who were given their current land by the then Chief of Asamankese, Osabarima Kwaku Amoah I.

They noted that if any one was to elevate the Anum chief, it ought to have been the Asamankese chief and not the Okyenhene.

He said the current Anum stool, occupied by Barima Essah Kwesi Mensah, was consecrated and conferred upon the Anums by the Asamankese chief and thus such an elevation would cause conflict between the two people.

“We are here on the generosity of the Asamankesehene" he added.

"How is it possible that as settlers, as tenants we could be raised to the status of our landlord"? he quizzed.

