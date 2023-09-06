A radio DJ in Mankessim has died after an incident while in police cells in the Central Region

The DJ, identified as Kwame Egyama, worked with Coastal FM in Mankessim and also drove a taxi

The deceased’s family and residents in the community have called for the incident to be investigated

A radio DJ in Mankessim has died after an incident while he was in police cells in the Central Region.

The deceased, Kwame Egyama, aged 29, worked with Coastal FM, a Mankessim radio station, and drove a taxi on the side.

The deceased's family is demanding answers.

Egyama was arrested by police at Jedu after he refused to stop for a routine police check.

He was subsequently locked up but reported dead the following day, leading to outrage in the community.

Residents have called for a thorough investigation of the incident to ensure justice prevails.

A family member narrated that Egyama was rushed to hospital, where he died.

“There was a window at the cell and it would have been difficult for someone to commit a crime. What I heard was that after he committed the act, the policemen on duty heard loud noise."

“He was not dead at the time but died while at the hospital. I want to know why no family member was present when they took him to the hospital," the family member said.

