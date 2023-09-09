An accident involving a GOIL fuel tanker and a saloon car occurred at dawn on the Shangrilla road in Accra

A report by TV3 indicated that there was a spillage of fuel, however, the swift response of the Ghana Fire Service brought the situation under control

Many people took to the comment section to encourage others to drive safely, while others prayed there were no casualties recorded

A fuel tanker clashed with a private car during the early morning hours on September 9, 2023, at Shangrilla, Accra.

GOIL fuel Tanker clashes with a saloon car at Shangrilla. Image Credit: @tv3_ghana

Source: Instagram

Details of the accident that occurred on the Shangrilla road

According to a report by TV3, an accident occurred on the Shangrilla road in Accra at dawn on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

The media network shared a video of the incident on their social media pages, which showed the clash between the GOIL fuel tanker and the saloon car.

The report stated that there was a spillage of fuel on the accident scene. However, the swift response from the Ghana Fire Service and Ghana Police Service kept the situation under control.

Unlike previous accidents where residents rushed in with their gallons to fetch some fuel, which later escalated into fires, that was not the case in this accident.

Below is a video of the accident scene involving the GOIL fuel tanker and the saloon car.

Ghanaians react to the video from the accident scene

Many people advised others to drive safely, while others prayed there were no casualties in the accident.

zulu9293 said:

May God grant us safety at all times in Jesus's name

francisak86 said:

On coming or overtaking cus that particular part of the road ️ is three lanes out and coming so how did they crash?

_legacy19 said:

This how is supposed to be done fast response….kudus to the police & fire service

one_major_11 said:

Oh no this serious, God have mercy

one_major_11 said:

Put your hands together for the fire service ❤️

nanakofi_gh5tv said:

Great job and thank you to Ghana First Responders. We strive to always be better amidst all the challenges. God bless our home land Ghana.

waddle_001 said:

Hope nobody died??

Three persons killed in a road accident

YEN.com.gh reported that an accident on the Kumasi to Volta Region road led to the death of three people and injured many others on a commercial bus.

The bus was travelling to Volta Region when the incident happened at Sekyere Kankan on July 17, 2023.

A Zhong Tong bus veered off the road and into the bush to avoid impact with a vehicle that was reportedly wrongfully overtaking on the stretch.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh