New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Weija-Gbawe Constituency Jerry Armed Shaib has halted voting processes in his constituency in the ongoing general election on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

NPP parliamentary candidate halts voting

According to a report by renowned media network TV3 Ghana, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Weija-Gbawe Constituency, Jerry Armed Shaib, was said to have stormed the Gbawe Presby polling station.

Mr Shaib's actions caused chaos, demanding that the voting process be halted following the alleged swapping of presidential and parliamentary pink sheets at different polling stations.

A video showed voters confused as they watched the scuffle that ensued between the NPP parliamentary candidate and Electoral Commission officials.

Reactions to video at the Weija-Gbawe Constituency

Below are the reactions of Ghanaians regarding Mr Shaib storming the polling station and halting voting over alleged pink sheet swapping:

@1___Jose said:

"So norrr he did and Ts3nts3 chop am. He doesn’t change. Always trying to cause confusion. But whatever he’s saying look into it."

@impaakwasi said:

"I hope all these supporters chasing these cases have all voted. Because such stories can be planted by the NPP, using it as some diversionary tactics to keep them busy until the polls close. Go and vote before you chase these tails #VoteWiselyVoteJohnMahama."

@Thetrebler said:

"How does that happen?"

@talismandaniels said:

"Jerry Ahmed Shaib. He never changes. Hard guy😆."

@chrisdad_kojo said:

"Swap of pink sheets? How?"

