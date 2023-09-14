A houseboy who allegedly killed his madam, Afia Ahenkan, and absconded with her car has finally been arrested.

The young man known as John Alister was arrested on Thursday, September 14, 2023, days after he was reported to have committed the act.

John Alister, a houseboy accused of killing his madam, Afia Ahenkan, has been arrested Photo source: @sikaofficial

Stella Ahenkan allegedly murdered by househelp of 2 weeks

Reports emerged on social media on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, that a young man employed as a househelp had stabbed his madam to death.

Commentary accompanying a video which circulated online indicated that the boy, who had started work just two weeks ago, absconded with his madam's car after the act.

Afia Ahenkan was married to Osei Kofi's son

Peace FM presenter Dan Kwaku Yeboah made a video to verify the information, revealing that Afia Ahenkan was married to Black Stars legend Osei Kofi's son.

The London-based son of the former Kotoko playmaker hired the househelp to lighten the burden of chores in their house.

John Alister arrested over Afia Ahenkan's death

After the story went viral online, John Alister was arrested Thursday evening. A video has popped up showing the boy in custody.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the boy was seen kneeling with his hands in cuffs. He was heard making some confessions as those around threatened him.

See the video below:

