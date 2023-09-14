A lady identified as Afia Ahenkan has allegedly been killed in Kumasi by her houseboy, who made away with her car

New details emerging indicate that the deceased was married to the son of Ghanaian football legend Reverend Osei Kofi

The London-based son of Rev Osei Kofi is reported to have hired the houseboy for his wife just two weeks ago

Stella Afia Ahenkan, the lady allegedly murdered in Kumasi by her househelp, was related to Ghanaian football legend Reverend Osei Kofi.

According to Peace FM's Dan Kwaku Yeboah, Ahenkan, also known as Afia Princess, was the daughter-in-law of Osei Kofi.

Afia Ahenkan, a daughter-in-law of Osei Kofi, has allegedly been stabbed to death by her houseboy Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Stella Ahenkan allegedly murdered by househelp of 2 weeks

Reports emerged on social media on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, that a young man employed as a househelp had stabbed his madam to death.

Commentary accompanying a video which circulated online indicated that the boy, who had started work just two weeks ago, absconded with his madam's car after the act.

Dan Kwaku Yeboah confirms the death of Afia Ahenkan with more details

Hours after the news went viral, Peace FM presenter Dan Kwaku Yeboah made a video to verify the information.

Adding more details, the renowned sports broadcaster revealed that Afia Ahenkan was married to Black Stars legend Osei Kofi's son.

The London-based son of the former Kotoko playmaker hired the househelp to lighten the burden of chores in their house.

But over the weekend, the newly recruited help attacked his madam while she spoke on the phone with a friend, killed her, and absconded with her car in the garage.

