The FBI has lauded Ghana's EOCO for its success in the fight against organised crime and romance fraud

A ten-member delegation from the FBI and US Department of Justice praised Ghana's EOCO during a meeting on September 11, 2023, at the headquarters of EOCO

Since becoming EOCO's Executive Director, Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah has led the Office to chalk many successes

A delegation from the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has commended Ghana's Economic And Organised Crime Organisation (EOCO) under the leadership of Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah for the successful crackdown on organised crime and romance fraud.

On September 11, 2023, a ten-member team from the FBI and the US Department of Justice (DoJ) held a meeting with EOCO at its head office to discuss ways to strengthen collaboration.

The team was led by Arun G. Rao, Deputy Assistant Attorney General, Civil Division of the US Department of Justice.

The ten-member team was also in Ghana to get to know EOCO better as part of a familiarisation visit to key Partner Agencies.

According to EOCO, the discussions also focused on ways to chart a course for future interaction and support to fulfil the individual mandates of the two agencies.

"Some key pointers included shortening the time it takes to access Mutual Legal Assistance from the USA and the need to be able to acquire evidential material timeously for successful prosecutions," a post on EOCO's official Facebook page disclosed.

The delegation from the US also pledged to support the prosecution of EOCO cases involving persons in the jurisdiction the US.

EOCO improves under Tiwaa Addo-Danquah's leadership

Since taking over the helm of affairs as EOCO's Executive Director, Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah has led the Office to chalk one success or the other.

Not long ago, she launched EOCO's five-year strategic plan to revamp the mission and vision statements and to communicate a clear direction for the Office.

Speaking at the launch on Friday, July 14 2023, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah said EOCO’s new strategic plan represents a paradigm shift.

She further stated that the comprehensive document would offer the necessary direction to ensure the production of consistent and long-lasting results for the Office.

FBI collaborates with EOCO to retrieve stolen cars

Last year, YEN.com.gh reported that EOCO disclosed that an operation on December 9, 2022, that resulted in the seizure of some vehicles at some garages in Accra was done in collaboration with the FBI.

EOCO explained in a statement that all 37 vehicles removed from the garages were suspected to have been stolen from the US and Canada and brought to Ghana.

Earlier car importers had been complaining about unexplained raids at their garages that had resulted in the seizure of 300 vehicles.

EOCO arrests 425 people involved in fake online loan application schemes

Also, not long ago EOCO announced the arrest of a total of 425 people allegedly running illegal online loan application platforms.

EOCO explained that the owners of these platforms resort to threats and intimidation as part of their operations.

EOCO announced in a statement that the people arrested include 422 Ghanaians and 3 foreigners.

EOCO busts notorious human trafficking syndicate

Not long ago, EOCO caused the arrest of four Nigerians who were part of a dangerous human trafficking syndicate in Accra.

EOCO explained in a statement to the public that the criminals were also engaged in different types of cybercrime.

Some 45 of the individuals who had been trafficked from Nigeria into Ghana and were being tortured and abused have been repatriated.

