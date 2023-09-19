Five young Ghanaians have been accused of taking part in an elaborate plot to carry out a pro-Wagner agenda of overthrowing the Akufo-Addo government

They were arrested on August 14, 2023, after police established that they were influenced by the Russian paramilitary organisation

The leader of the group, Michael Asiedu, organised a protest on August 13 in Takoradi, where placards expressing anti-US sentiments were displayed

The five were arrested on August 14 after police established an active influence by the Russian paramilitary organisation in all their activities.

According to a report by GhanaFact, the activities include protests and shadowy internet posts among others.

The group is alleged to be led by Michael Asiedu, the administrator of Mikado News, a Facebook blog with 1.5 thousand followers. Mikado News allegedly publishes pro-Russian content against the US government and Ghana.

Michael was arrested along with four others "by the Ghana Police Service for wearing shirts with Wagner inscriptions."

Anti-US protest held in Western Region

The GhanaFact report stated Michael Asiedu and his group organised a protest on August 13, 2023, in Takoradi, the Western Region capital.

The protest attracted a handful of young people some of whom displayed placards that read "Biden is a warmonger" and "Long live Russia".

Others held the flags of Ghana, Russia, Niger, Mali and Algeria.

Michael Asiedu and the four others have been granted bail and are scheduled to appear in court on October 3, 2023.

