The chief of Mankuma, a small town in the Savannah Region, recently lost his life in a gory motor accident

Kantewura Justice Iddisah Dari died on the spot when a truck lost control and fell on him and his motorbike

Reports say the truck driver lost control after falling into a pothole, forcing the vehicle to head in the direction of the now-deceased chief

Kantewura Justice Iddisah Dari, the chief of Mankuma, a small town in the Bole District of the Savannah Region has died in a gory accident.

The Mankuma chief died on the Bole to Mankuma road while riding on a motorbike on September 14, 2023.

Reports say he was overrun by a Burkina Faso-bound articulator truck after the driver reportedly lost control, fell into a pothole, and hit the Chief on his motorcycle.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the National Fire Service in the Savannah Region said in a report that firefighters from the Bole Fire Station responded to the accident.

“The truck driver was reported to have lost control after falling into a pothole and ran into the motorcycle, which was moving in the same direction as the truck," the Fire Service PRO said in a report on the incident.

The truck, according to the report, was loaded with tea bags. It fell on the Bole chief, killing him instantly.

The fire service report on the incident further stated that the fire service, with assistance from a Zoomlion towing truck, retrieved the lifeless body of the chief under the truck and handed it over to the police.

