Dr Evans Ago Tetteh, the husband of renowned Ghanaian broadcaster Bridget Otoo, has spoken about their marriage for the first time.

In a post after the wedding, Dr Ago Tetteh subtly debunked suggestions that he was not happy to be married to the Metro TV newscaste

Bridget Otoo's husband has shared some photos from their wedding Photo source: @MantseBiAgo

Bridget and Evans' wedding

Bridget Otoo and Dr Ago Tetteh tied the knot in an elegant private ceremony on Saturday, August 13.

The Metro TV presenter, who is also a businesswoman, and her lover donned quintessential ensembles for their marriage ceremony.

Bridget Otoo's husband refused to kiss her

One of the highlights of the ceremony was the photo session with families and friends, where Bridget's husband refused to kiss her.

The video of the awkward moment that she cleverly managed has eagle-eyed netizens asking if the man was compelled to marry his significant other.

Dr Ago Tetteh's response

But sharing some unseen photos from their wedding, the Regional Maritime University lecturer has poured cold water on the rumours by pledging his love for his wife.

Posting on Twitter, Dr Ago Tetteh declared that his love for Bridget will last forever and a day more. According to him, their marriage is going to be a long and happy one

"Here’s to a long and happy marriage," he said

