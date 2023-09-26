FixTheCountry Convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor has been sued by the National Security Minister over a bribery claim

Albert Kan Dapaah says an allegation by the Barker-Vormawor that he (Kan Dapaah) tried to bribe him with $1 million and government jobs to stop his activism is false

Albert Kan Dapaah is demanding GH¢10 million in general damages including aggravated damages for defamation

National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah has sued FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, for defamation and is demanding GH¢10 million in damages.

The suit by Kan Dapaah is his response to an allegation by the social change activist that he and his colleagues were offered $1 million and government jobs to stop their activism.

Barker-Vormawor said the minister was in that meeting with other government officials when the bribery attempt was turned down.

However, in , the National Security Minister said the allegations were untrue and fabricated to make him look bad in the eyes of right-thinking members of the public.

He is demanding GH¢10 million as general damages, including aggravated and/or exemplary damages for defamation for the claims by Barker-Vormawor.

Barker-Vormawor makes wild claim against National Security minister

Oliver Barker-Vormawor alleged during the OccupyJulorbi House protests that there are attempts to stop his ongoing activism and protests against the Akufo-Addo regime.

According to him, $1 million and government positions were offered to him and other conveners of FixTheCountry.

He appealed to Ghanaians to join the FixTheCountry activism to pressure the government to build a better country for future generations.

