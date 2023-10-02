Nana Akufo-Addo has said he is saddened by the death of former First Lady, Theresa Kufuor

The president described Theresa Kufuor as a warm person who was always supportive of her husband, John Agyekum Kufuor

Theresa Kufuor passed away on October 1, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family, reports say

President Nana Akufo-Addo has published a tribute for late former First Lady Theresa Kufuor who passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

In a post on Facebook, Akufo-Addo described the late wife of former President John Agyekum Kufuor as politically astute.

Nana Akufo-Addo (L) and late Theresa Kufuor and John Agyekum Kufuor. Source: Facebook/@nakufoaddo

"She was a composed and articulate First Lady, polyglot, fluent in several languages including Ewe, who brought great dignity to the position," Akufo-Addo wrote.

Akufo-Addo said the late Theresa Kufuor's warmth, kindness and grace were exceptional.

"She bore the vicissitudes of life with great stoicism and an unshakable belief in the sovereignty of Almighty God," he added.

Theresa Kufuor died on Sunday, at the age of 87 at her home at Peduase in the Eastern Region while surrounded by her family.

Akufo-Addo learned about her demise when he visited Kufuor the day she passed away.

President Akufo-Addo said he and his wife, Rebecca Kufuor will miss Mrs Kufuor.

