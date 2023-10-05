Madina MP Francis-Xavier Sosu has rendered a public apology over his widely condemned vulgar utterances during the OccupyBoG demonstration

Sosu told the media on Wednesday, October 4, that he made he used the unprintable words on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, because he was consumed by anger and frustration

The NDC legislator said he takes back every word he uttered and has asked for forgiveness from the many people who felt offended by his comments

NDC MP for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, has apologised for using vulgar words against the Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration during the OccupyBoG demonstration on October 3, 2023.

According to him, in hindsight, the words were in poor taste, unsavoury and unbecoming of a man with his social standing.

Francis-Xavier Sosu, NDC MP for Madina. Source: Facebook/@Lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu

Source: Facebook

In an interview on GHOne TV on Wednesday, October 4, he explained that he blurted out the invectives because he was consumed by anger and frustration towards what he described as rot at the Bank of Ghana.

" I take full responsibility [for] those statements and I believe that they were not in good taste and I respectfully take them back, and sincerely apologise to many, many people who feel disappointed," he said.

Vulgar words thrown at Akufo-Addo administration

The Madina MP threw unprintable words the way of the Nana Akufo-Addo administration, blaming the government for debilitating hardship in the country.

Engaging journalists briefly during the OccupyBoG demonstrations, the Madina MP descended to the gutter and used unsavoury invectives akin to traditional Ga fishing communities.

"If not for the fact that I am an MP, I would have said their mothers'...[insulting words pertaining to a woman's private parts]...why are they making suffer like that? They should get away, we've had enough of them..." he blurted out in Ghana.

His comments were criticised on social media as disappointing.

The demonstration on Tuesday was to compel the BoG Governor to resign over losses in 2022, among other reasons.

Meanwhile, the opposition NDC legislator has issued an official statement of apology for his utterances during the demonstration.

OccupyBoG protestors blast Bank of Ghana boss for swerving them

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a previous story that the OccupyBoG demonstrators accused Bank of Ghana Governor Ernest Addison of disrespect.

Addison did not show up to meet the Minority Members of Parliament planning to petition at his office.

The Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam Nartey George, called the governor a coward because of his absence.

Professor Steve Hanke blasts BoG Governor

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that Prof Steve Hanke slammed Dr. Ernest Addison for creating challenges in Ghana's economy with his monetary policy decisions.

He made the comment via a post on X, formerly Twitter, when thousands of Ghanaians stormed the streets of Accra for the OccupyBoG demonstrations.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh