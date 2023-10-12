Fierce arguments from the legal representatives of Cecilia Dapaah and the OSP ensued in court on Wednesday over the seizure of Dapaah's cash and the freezing of her accounts

The lawyer for the former sanitation minister accused the OSP of bad faith for trying to scuttle efforts to get the court's ruling on the seized properties on time

The OSP seized huge sums of money belonging to the ex-minister and froze her accounts in an ongoing corruption and corruption-related investigation

Lawyers representing embattled ex-minister Cecilia Dapaah and the Office of the Special Prosecutor on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, faced off in court.

The legal representatives had appeared in court to hear the ruling on a request by Dapaah for the court to hasten its ruling on the OSP's move to confirm the seizure and freezing of the alleged tainted property of the embattled former minister.

However, presenting her arguments Victoria Barth, representing Dapaah and her husband, Daniel Osei Kufuor, accused the OSP of exhibiting bad faith over attempts to scuttle the expedition of the court's decision.

Cecilia Dapaah (L) and Martin Kpebu. Source: Facebook/@OSPGhana, @mswr

Source: UGC

Barth argued strongly that the delay in bringing finality to the matter has brought untold hardship to her clients. The OSP has seized huge sums of money belonging to the ex-minister and frozen her accounts in an ongoing investigation into corruption and corruption-related activities.

According to reports, the Court presided over by Justice Edward Twum will give a ruling on the request by Dapaah.

FBI joins investigation into Dapaah's corruption scandal

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a related story that the FBI will be working with the Office of the Special Prosecutor to probe former sanitation minister, Cecilia Dapaah.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor will be collaborating with the FBI to probe Dapaah’s transactions in the US.

Dapaah's woes began after she lost $1 million, €300,000 and an undisclosed amount of Ghana cedis -- all stashed in her home.

The monies were allegedly stolen by her house helps.

The issue grabbed national headlines after Dapaah stormed court to get the house helps punished and her stolen money retrieved.

Cecilia Dapaah confronts critical lawyer Martin Kpebu in court

Also in court on Wednesday, Dapaah and her lawyer confronted anti-corruption campaigner and lawyer Martin Kpebu.

Dapaah was reportedly unhappy with some of Kpebu's critical comments about her corruption scandal.

Dapaah's lawyer also reportedly had a heated confrontation with Kpebu after the court hearing.

Already, Dapaah has dismissed the OSP's suggestions that there have been strange fund transfer activities on her inactive bank account.

The former sanitation minister said the account in question was opened to collect funeral donations for her late brother and that she is only a signatory to the account.

She explained in an affidavit to the high court that the funds were also to pay for the school fees of the children of her later brother.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh