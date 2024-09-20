A young woman identified as Pretty Zenab has become an inspiration to many after daring to venture into the demanding field of electrical engineering

Pretty Zenab in a series of videos posted on her TikTok page was spotted working on different projects across Ghana

The female electrical engineer showed great love and passion for her work, in the videos sighted online

A young Ghanaian lady has challenged the status quo to venture into a risky, male-dominated professional endeavour.

Pretty Zenab, as she is known on her socials, has established herself in the field of electrical engineering, connecting electricity to homes across the country.

Pretty Zenab, a Ghanaian lady challenges the status quo to makes waves in the field of electrical engineering. Photo credit: @prettyzenah2/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Electrical engineering is a challenging field, but Pretty Zenab tackles it with ease, making it look like a walk in the park.

In a series of videos shared on her TikTok page (@prettyzenah2), the young Ghanaian lady showed the many projects she and her team had worked on.

One of the footage sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok captured Pretty Zenab drilling a hole in the walls of a building in preparation for serious wiring works.

The female electrical engineer showed great enthusiasm for her job, working with passion and precision.

"We dont even know wether we gonna make it or not , we jxt hoping," she wrote in the caption of the video sighed by YEN.com.gh.

Pretty Zenab and the many other young ladies who are taking up roles in traditionally male-dominated fields represent a new generation of Ghanaian women who are bold, assertive, ambitious and fearless.

Ghanaians online commend Pretty Zenab

Ghanaians commended Pretty Zenab upon coming across her video on TikTok. YEN.com.gh gathered a few of the comments below:

@ABOBO PIUS wrote:

"no pain no gain. keep it up my dear,"

@@DON OFFICIAL also wrote

"You are the version of your generation keep the good work."

@Kofi Sarfo said:

"Ma'am Zee im very proud of you please keep it up. I wish ur my future wife."

@Mills franklin also said:

"you are the type of woman every man deserves in his life keep up the good work."

Ghanaian lady makes waves as a painter

Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh publication, a young Ghanaian lady, identified as Susana, wowed many with impressive skills as a female painter.

Susana, in a viral video, showed her talents in outdoor and indoor painting.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh