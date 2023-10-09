Cecilia Dapaah has dismissed OSP's suggestions that there have been strange funds transfer activities on her inactive bank account

The former sanitation minister said the account in question was opened to collect funeral donations for her late brother and that she is only a signatory to the account

She explained in an affidavit to the high court that the funds were also to pay for the school fees of the children of her later brother

Former sanitation minister Cecilia Dapaah has told the high court that money transferred into her account in the name of her late brother was meant to pay her brother's children's school fees.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) first mentioned the suspicious activities on the embattled former minister's bank account in an affidavit seeking confirmation of the seizure of her accounts.

OSP told the court last September that a bank account belonging to the former minister was still receiving money in the name of her late brother, despite supposed inactivity.

However, explaining the issue in her own affidavit to the court, the former minister said the funds the OSP referred to were transferred from an account specifically opened to collect funeral donations for her late brother, named 'The Late Nana Akwasi Essan', of which she is a signatory.

She also explained further that the funds transferred to her bank account were intended for the payment of fees for her late brother's children.

Cecilia Dapaah also stated that it is not accurate that the transfers on her account were suspicious or strange as the OSP had sought to tell the court.

"The correct account name is conspicuously stated in Applicant's [OSP's] Exhibit OSP18 and the Applicant could easily have ascertained the mandate on the account from Cal Bank. The funds are transferred to me for payment of the school fees of my late brother's children,"

Cecilia Dapaah caught the OSP's attention after huge sums of money were stolen from her home by her househelps. The OSP stepped in to investigate corruption and corruption-related offences which led him to find even more money at the former minister's Abelemkpe residence.

Cecilia Dapaah's husband arrested

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the OSP's lawyer disclosed in court on Thursday, August 17, 2023, that Cecilia Dapaah's husband has been placed under arrest.

Daniel Osei Kuffuor is being investigated for corruption and corruption-related offences in the matter of the huge cash stolen from the couple's matrimonial home.

The court adjourned the case to August 31, 2023, to rule on a motion by the OSP to freeze the accounts of the former sanitation minister and cash found at her home.

