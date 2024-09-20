GWR sing-a-thon star Afua Asantewaa and her husband, Kofi Aduonum, got many people admiring their beautiful marriage

In a video Afua shared on TikTok, she and her husband were captured playing football in their living room

Some social media users were concerned about the probability of the football hitting the television and causing a scene

Media personality Afua Asantewaa Aduonum and her husband, Kofi Aduonum, got many people admiring their marriage after a video of them playing football in their home surfaced online.

Afua Asantewaa and her husband, Kofi Aduonum, play football in their living room. Image Credit: @afuaasantewaasingathon

Source: Instagram

Afua and her husband play football

Afua Asantewaa shared the lovely video on her TikTok account, where they displayed their unbreakable bond.

They were dressed in their evening wear, with Afua Asantewaa wearing a spaghetti top and shorts and Kofi wearing a white singlet and shorts.

They played the sport in the living room of their plush home as they passed the ball to each other while displaying their ball possession skills.

Afua and her husband playing football.

Reactions to Afua Asantewaa and Kofi's video

Many social media users raised concerns about the likelihood of the football's hitting and destroying the flatscreen television in the living room.

Others also talked about Afua Asantewaa and her husband's playful bond, which they termed beautiful, as they prayed to have a relationship like that with their partners.

Below are the comments:

Theresa Aidoo said:

"Aww mummy I always buy data to come online because of u 2,see how adorable u two look,I always go to your page to see if u have posted a new video, may God continue to bless your union"

Abena_Afra said:

"Eeeeeeeeiiii 😳 the TV oooo 😳 someone should call their parents to stop them ooo yooo tv is expensive😳"

aboraasikajanet said:

"Love is beautiful when watching it on TikTok ☺️"

Okyeman Cinderella said:

"Mr. & Mrs. I hope you won't punish my girls if they play football in your hall and break something 🤣"

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

