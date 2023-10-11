The FBI is working with the Office of the Special Prosecutor to probe former sanitation minister Cecilia Dapaah

The Office of the Special Prosecutor is collaborating with the FBI to probe Dapaah’s transactions in the US

Dapaah lost $1 million, €300,000 and an undisclosed amount of Ghana cedis said to have been stolen by her house helps

US law enforcement agency FBI has begun investigations into former sanitation minister Cecilia Dapaah.

A statement from the Office of the Special Prosecutor said the FBI is examining Dapaah’s assets and financial transactions within the US.

Cecilia Dapaah is being investigated for alleged corruption. Source: Facebook/@Ministry of Information - Ghana

The Office of the Special Prosecutor also said the FBI will be scrutinising associates of the former minister.

The office added that it is collaborating with the FBI to determine the legality of Dapaah’s wealth.

“These investigations primarily focus on examining their assets and financial transactions within the United States of America.”

Cecilia Dapaah corruption scandal

Dapaah is under public scrutiny after losing $1 million, €300,000 and an undisclosed amount of Ghana cedis said to have been stolen by her house helps.

The scandal eventually led to the resignation of the then-minister from her sanitation ministry portfolio.

YEN.com.gh reported that investigators tracked $5 million and found GH¢48 million in Dapaah’s Prudential Bank accounts.

It was also reported that the Special Prosecutor found $590,000 and GH¢2.7 million in cash while searching for Dapaah's Abelemkpe residence.

Dapaah chases her frozen assets

YEN.com.gh Dapaah appealed to the high court to get the OSP to release her assets.

The OSP has seized her money and frozen accounts estimated to total about GH¢2.83 million as part of an ongoing investigation into corruption and corruption-related activities.

Dapaah has told the court in an affidavit that since the OSP took the action, her life has been unbearable

Wife of Dapaah's late brother storms court over $800k

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the wife of the late brother of Dapaah demanded $800,000 her husband purportedly gave to the former minister's family before he passed.

The money was in the possession of the former sanitation minister, who claims her late mother gave it to her for safekeeping.

The $800,000 is part of the $1 million, €300,000 and thousands of Ghana cedis stolen from the former sanitation minister's home by domestic workers.

